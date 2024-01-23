3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.350-9.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.5 billion-$32.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.4 billion. 3M also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $11.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,997,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $120.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

