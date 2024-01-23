432,969 Shares in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 432,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Alaunos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCRT. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TCRT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,751. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.18. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.