469 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Quarry LP lifted its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $600.67. 48,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,797. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $607.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $572.43 and a 200 day moving average of $526.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

