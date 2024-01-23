5,046 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 9.0% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 522.3% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 77,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.
TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.4 %
TTE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.02. 623,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
Further Reading
