51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of COE stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.60.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
