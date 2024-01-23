6,335 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $50,530,452.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,228 shares of company stock worth $19,785,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.16. 5,435,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,159,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

