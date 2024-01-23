668 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $444.53 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $446.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.98. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

