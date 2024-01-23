79,074 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latigo Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Latigo Investments LLC now owns 303,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 151,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 31,564 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 139,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 68,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,124,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,043,056. The stock has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

