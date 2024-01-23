794 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.00.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $619.93. 193,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $562.95 and a 200 day moving average of $509.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $628.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

