Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,346,000 after buying an additional 126,547 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 91,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 373,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

ABT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,646,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,187. The company has a market cap of $198.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 74.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

