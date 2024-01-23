Acala Token Achieves Market Cap of $68.71 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $68.71 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005428 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00024733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.79 or 0.99998556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00202683 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.08326956 USD and is down -8.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $7,423,165.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.