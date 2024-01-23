Advisor OS LLC Buys 210 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $81.89 and a 52-week high of $102.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.