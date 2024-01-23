Advisor OS LLC Buys Shares of 1,130 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $240.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $259.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.