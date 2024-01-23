Advisor OS LLC Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

