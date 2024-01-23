Advisor OS LLC Sells 26 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisor OS LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $485.71 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41. The stock has a market cap of $212.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.35 and a 200-day moving average of $436.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

