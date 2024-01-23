AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Trading Down 2.5%

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.43. 718,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,192,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

