Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AEHR opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.91. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $159,860. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 15,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

