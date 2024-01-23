Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 138.81% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Aemetis stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 276,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $132.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.17.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
