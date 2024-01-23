Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 138.81% from the company’s current price.

Aemetis Stock Performance

Shares of Aemetis stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 276,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $132.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

About Aemetis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

