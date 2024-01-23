AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $85.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AER. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get AerCap alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AER

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. AerCap has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AerCap by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,744,000 after acquiring an additional 269,167 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,708,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 327,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.