Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 5.6%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.88 and last traded at $41.88. Approximately 9,213,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 13,163,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772 in the last 90 days. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Affirm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth $39,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

