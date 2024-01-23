Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises 2.8% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.1 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.62. The stock had a trading volume of 682,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.