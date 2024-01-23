Aion (AION) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Aion has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $273.94 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00129975 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00035484 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023321 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004664 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000111 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

