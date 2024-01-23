Ajay Bhalla Sells 98 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ajay Bhalla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $440.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.