Ajay Bhalla Sells 98 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2024

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MAGet Free Report) insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ajay Bhalla also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 19th, Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $440.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.