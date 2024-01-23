Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $181.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,655.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 228.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,230,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,432 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,353 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

