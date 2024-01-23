Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $68.63

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.63, but opened at $72.75. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $73.94, with a volume of 19,840,199 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

