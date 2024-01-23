Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Position Lifted by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the quarter. Alico comprises about 3.3% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alico by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 42,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alico by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alico by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 218.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 99,393 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 142,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Alico Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. 27,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,370. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $228.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Alico had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alico’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Alico Profile

(Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets and purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.