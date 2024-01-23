Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,482,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 7,867,403 shares.The stock last traded at $9.14 and had previously closed at $8.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Alight Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.47 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Fidelity National Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alight by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 500.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,526 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Alight by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,767,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,688,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,383,000 after buying an additional 3,329,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile



Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

