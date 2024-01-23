ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

Several brokerages have commented on ALE. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Sidoti cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

