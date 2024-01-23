Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.10 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.02.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. 1,286,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,228,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 35,357 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

