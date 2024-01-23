AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

AMCX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AMC Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

AMC Networks stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.32. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. Insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

