America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.96 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 3.9% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,949,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,974,137. The stock has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

