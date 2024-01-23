America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.28 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 5.1% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Franco-Nevada worth $18,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,948,000 after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 206,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,653. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.44.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

