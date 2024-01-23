American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 77,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 44,759 shares.The stock last traded at $78.45 and had previously closed at $78.72.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $716.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $463,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,468,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

