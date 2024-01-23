American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 639,079 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $333,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,160. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

