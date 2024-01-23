Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.6% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.91. 1,768,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,752. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $312.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.76. The company has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

