Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Down 1.5 %

STE traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $216.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. STERIS’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

