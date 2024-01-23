Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $1.75 Million in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,730 shares of company stock worth $1,716,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.98. 562,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

