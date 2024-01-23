Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 4,281 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 478.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SiTime by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in SiTime by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ SITM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.17. 148,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,417. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average is $118.24. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $142.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,706,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,078 shares of company stock worth $472,383 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

