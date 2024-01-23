Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.54. 1,355,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,031. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.45. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

