Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 34,874 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,874 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of RTX by 21.2% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 325.7% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.39.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,382,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,486. The company has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.