Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires New Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,892 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $74.62. 719,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

