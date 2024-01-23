Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires Shares of 1,017 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Timken by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,758. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TKR. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

