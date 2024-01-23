Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.08 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.3% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.06. 3,442,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,055. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average of $160.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

