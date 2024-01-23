Amica Retiree Medical Trust Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 63.8% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,369,000 after buying an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.05. 1,873,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,254. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.17. The company has a market cap of $217.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

