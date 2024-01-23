Amphenol (APH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $99.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

