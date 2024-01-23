Analysts Set Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Target Price at $4.63

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMBP

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.7% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 435,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.