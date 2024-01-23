Analysts Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Target Price at $30.70

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CenterPoint Energy

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 256,820 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

CNP opened at $27.47 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.