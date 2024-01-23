Analysts Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target at $10.05

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.97. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.90%.

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

