ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 5,692 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $318,467.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 897,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,221,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,784 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $541,055.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $278,150.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44.

On Friday, December 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $627,916.56.

On Thursday, November 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,448 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $333,103.68.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $1,174,791.15.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 104,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.02 and a beta of 0.83. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

