Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. 1,403,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

